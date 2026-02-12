Suspect bites Tukwila PD officer during arrest

TUKWILA, Wash. — A suspect allegedly bit a police officer’s arm while being detained in Tukwila last night.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, an officer noticed a vehicle speeding along Tukwila International Blvd. The speeding driver was also reportedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Officer Desmul was finally able to catch up to the vehicle near East Marginal Way South and conducted a traffic stop.

As officers tried to detain the driver, he resisted and began struggling with officers. During the struggle, the suspect reportedly bit an officer in the forearm.

The officer was injured, though it’s not clear how serious the injury was.

The suspect was booked into jail for DUI and Assault of an Officer.

