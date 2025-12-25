Local

Suspect arrested for stealing an elderly cancer patient’s truck in Port Angeles

Stolen truck in Port Angeles A truck that was stolen from Port Angeles DSHS while the owner was traveling for cancer treatments. (Courtesy of Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office) (Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)
PORT ANGELES — The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Port Angeles man after he stole a truck in Port Angeles.

Deputies say an elderly truck owner was alerted that the truck was missing.

The truck was parked in the Port Angeles Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) parking lot.

The owner had parked it there while traveling to receive cancer treatments.

Deputies were alerted to the stolen truck traveling through Aberdeen.

Deputies stopped the driver and found several items from a business in Forks that had recently been burglarized in the truck.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on a charge of possession of a stolen car.

The Sheriff’s office says that he might face additional charges.

