Suspect arrested in South Seattle encampment murder investigation

SEATTLE — A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with a murder at a South Seattle encampment last week.

On Thursday, May 7, police responded to reports of a body at an encampment in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood, near Cheasty Boulevard South and South Winthrop Street.

Officers found a 35-year-old man dead inside a tent with a “penetrating injury.”

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest the suspect. In a coordinated effort, detectives, with assistance from SWAT and the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, took the suspect into custody on Monday, May 11.

Police booked the suspect into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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