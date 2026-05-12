Amazon rolls out 30-minute delivery for millions of customers

Forgot something at the store? Amazon just launched a new speedy delivery option for millions of customers across the U.S.

Amazon Now promises the delivery of thousands of items in 30 minutes or less.

The service is now live in Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

How does it work?

Customers can see if Amazon Now is available in their area and shop the Amazon Now store by visiting amazon.com/now.

There will be a “30-Minute Delivery” option in the banner on the Amazon app or homepage.

Prime members will pay a discounted delivery fee of $3.99 per order. Customers without a Prime membership will pay $13.99. There’s an additional small order fee of $1.99 for Prime members and $3.99 for customers without a Prime membership for orders under $15.

In most areas where it’s available, Amazon Now serves customers 24 hours a day.

What can I order?

“Amazon Now is for when you need or want the convenience of getting your Amazon order delivered in 30 minutes or less,” said Udit Madan, Senior Vice President, Amazon Worldwide Operations. “With thousands of items available for ultra-fast delivery, you can get everything from groceries for dinner, to AirPods before a flight, to household essentials like laundry detergent or toothpaste delivered right to your door.”

Customers can shop by category, including dairy and eggs, fresh produce, bakery, health, baby, pet, personal care, electronics, and alcohol, where permitted, with personalized product recommendations.

Will service expand to other cities?

The company told KIRO 7 News it has plans to rapidly expand to dozens of other cities, including Austin, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, and Oklahoma City.

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