Suspicious death at Mount Baker encampment prompts Seattle Police investigation

SEATTLE — A dead man was found inside a tent encampment in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood on Thursday morning, prompting a Seattle Police Department (SPD) investigation.

SPD said a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reported a suspicious death at an encampment near Cheasty Boulevard S. and S. Winthrop Street, SPD announced.

There was a large contingent of SPD officers at the scene.

“The only information I can put out right now is that there is a deceased male inside a tent encampment,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said. “Our detectives are on scene trying to determine what led to his death.”

No information has been released regarding what made the death seem suspicious.

The King County Medical Examiner will take custody of the body and determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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