Suspect arrested in early-morning arson, Tacoma Fire Department says

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

One person was injured and another arrested after a Tacoma apartment was intentionally set on fire early Sunday morning, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived just after 1:00 a.m. at an apartment on S. 11th near S. L St., about a block south of People’s Park.

Authorities say someone had stacked a pile of garbage near the front door of an apartment and set it on fire.

The flames spread to the outside of the building, then smoke filled the inside.

Fire crews made their way to the interior of the unit and pulled one person out of the building.

They treated the victim’s injuries at the scene.

Investigators say evidence indicates the fire was deliberately set.

Police officers arrived and arrested one person as an arson suspect.

©2026 Cox Media Group