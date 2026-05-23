Suspect arrested in connection with Seattle nightclub shooting that injured three

SEATTLE — A man suspected of shooting three men outside a Capitol Hill nightclub was arrested on Friday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The shooting happened on May 18 at around 1:10 a.m. and police say it stemmed from an altercation between club security and three suspects outside the business near East Pike Street and Broadway.

At least one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, started shooting toward the nightclub, and hit three victims, SPD said.

The shooting left one in critical condition and two were seriously injured.

On Friday, officers arrested the alleged shooter without incident a few blocks away at an apartment near East Denny Way and Broadway, Seattle Police said in a blotter post.

He was booked into the King County Jail, facing assault charges, according to SPD.

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