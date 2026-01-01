Suspected drug dealer arrested in Clallam County after trafficking investigation

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says a joint investigation led to the arrest of a drug suspect accused of trafficking.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers arrested the suspect after a traffic stop for a suspected DUI on Monday.

WSP and the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) worked together to investigate the previously convicted felon, who had been arrested twice before this arrest.

Troopers first arrested the suspect on Dec. 7 and recovered close to 2 oz. of fentanyl, less than 1 oz. of meth, a little over half an oz. of heroin, and over 2 oz. of cannabis wax.

OPNET handled digital evidence.

Troopers arrested the suspect again after a suspected DUI and found a stolen gun.

On Monday, troopers and OPNET Detectives searched the suspect’s car and found:

Nearly 3 oz. of suspected fentanyl

Close to 1 oz. of suspected cocaine

Over 2 oz. of suspected meth

Small amounts of crack-cocaine

Two small digital scales

The suspect was booked into the Clallam County Jail on drug trafficking charges and additional felony charges.

His bail has been set at $300,000.

