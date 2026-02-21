Suspect arrested after knife assault in Arlington parking lot

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Arlington Police Department says that a man was arrested following a knife assault in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center off Highway 530.

Police say that a 23-year-old got into a confrontation with a 42-year-old victim.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a knife and tried to assault the victim unprovoked, according to police.

The two didn’t know each other.

Police, fighterfighers and medics arrived and treated the victim.

The suspect was followed by the police to a nearby motel. He ran into one of the motel rooms when officers tried to arrest him.

Police located the suspect with the help of witnesses and arrested him.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on assault, driving with a suspended license and outstanding warrants.

