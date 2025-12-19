Suspect arrested after hit-and-run injures elderly woman in Everson

EVERSON, Wash. — The Everson Police Department says it has arrested a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

Police say that the suspect hit an 87-year-old woman on E Main St. near Kirsh Dr. and drove away on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

On Thursday morning, police located the suspect and the car involved in the hit-and-run.

The suspect was booked into the Whatcom County Jail under possible assault, hit and run injury, and driving with a suspended license.

