Suspect arrested after deputies say wood stolen from Weyerhaeuser land near Cosmopolis

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a person suspected of trespassing and stealing wood from Weyerhaeuser land south of Cosmopolis on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to an area off U.S. Highway 101 after reports of a theft in progress.

Deputies responded to the scene, located the suspect, and took them into custody.

The person was booked on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Investigators said the material involved in this case was scrap wood.

However, the sheriff’s office emphasized that local timber companies have increasingly dealt with problems on their land, including trespassing, illegal dumping, and theft.

Officials said those crimes affect both the companies and the broader Grays Harbor economy.

“These crimes impact not only the companies but also our local economy and the safety of those working in the woods,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

The agency added that deputies will continue patrolling timberland but asked residents to report any suspicious activity they see.

“Together, we can help protect the resources and jobs that are such a big part of Grays Harbor,” the statement said.

©2025 Cox Media Group