Suspect accused of domestic violence arrested after Green Lake standoff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says officers arrested a 45-year-old man for domestic violence assault in the Green Lake neighborhood.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Woodland Place N near N 64th Street and Aurora Avenue N.

The suspect was inside the victim’s home and refused to leave.

He also makes comments about self-harm.

Police closed part of the street for safety reasons, as SWAT was called in to help.

The suspect was arrested after a lengthy standoff.

He was booked into the King County Jail on domestic assault charges and outstanding warrant charges.

