Suspect in 2013 sexual assault case in Kent to be arraigned

KENT, Wash. — A man whose DNA matched a 2013 sexual assault in Kent is expected to be in court on Thursday.

Nicholas Keith Hargrave was arrested in Texas in August 2024 after his DNA was linked to the Kent case.

Hargrave’s DNA was collected and entered into a national database after a 2022 conviction for child pornography in Texas.

In August 2024, Kent police got a break and worked with Texas officials to arrest and bring Hargrave back to Washington.

In November, KIRO 7 spoke with the victim and her mother after they learned of Hargrave’s arrest.

The victim, who is an adult now, was sexually assaulted when she was a child in 2013 inside a retail store while shopping with her mother.

“While they were shopping, I was like playing like in the toy aisle, and then when everything happened, I remember immediately afterwards I ran to my parents,” the victim explained. “I’m glad that justice is finally being served and that hopefully, if there’s other people who have interacted with this man the way that I did, they can also get the justice that they deserve.”

Hargrave is set to be arraigned on Dec. 5 at Maleng Regional Justice Center.





