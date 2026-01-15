Survey identifies Washington’s most loathed taxes

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

With tax season approaching and the Washington Legislature weighing a new millionaire’s tax, a survey with more than 3,000 respondents asked: What’s the most despised tax in the state?

The survey conducted by 5 Star Car Title Loans revealed the three most hated taxes for residents of Washington, ranking them from “Utterly Despised” to “Pretty Much Universally Hated” to “Loathed on Principle Alone.”

“Every state’s top-hated tax tells you something about what its people value,” Bryan Solis, Head of Sales and Strategic Partnership at 5 Star Car Title Loans, said. “For some, it’s the dream of owning a home. For others, it’s the freedom to spend without penalty. Taxes hit a nerve because they touch our sense of fairness as much as our finances.”

Capital gains, property, vehicle taxes top hate list

The most hated tax in Washington, also the most utterly despised, was the state capital gains tax. In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed Senate Bill 5096, enacting a 7% tax on the sale or exchange of long-term capital assets, including stocks, bonds, business interests, or any other investments and tangible assets.

“For decades, Washingtonians have celebrated life without an income tax — a defining feature of their economic identity. But the capital gains hikes have shifted that balance,” 5 Star Car Title Loans stated. “Critics see it as a slippery slope toward broader income taxation, while supporters argue it’s a reasonable way to address wealth inequality. Beyond the politics, the issue is emotional.”

Annual property tax bills spark resentment

The second-most hated tax was the state’s property tax, labeled as pretty much universally hated.

Based on an assessed home value of $500,000, the average annual property tax payment in Washington is $4,195, roughly $300 cheaper than the national average, according to SmartAsset.

There are current limitations in Washington that cap the amount homeowners can be taxed, along with the amount those taxes can increase in a given year. These caps mean that general taxes without voter approval cannot exceed 1%, and the total amount collected through tax levies can only grow by up to 1% each year.

“Washingtonians hate property taxes because it’s the bill that never really goes away. Even after the mortgage is paid, homeowners know they’re still renting from the government in a sense,” 5 Star Car Title Loans stated. “It’s visible, unavoidable, and often rises faster than wages. For many, it represents a system that punishes stability — the longer you stay, the more you pay.”

Annual vehicle fees feel like ‘rent, not responsibility’

Lastly, Washington’s vehicle registration tax is the third-most hated tax, dubbed as something taxpayers loathe on principle alone.

Washington’s vehicle registration fees vary based on location, vehicle type, age, and local taxes. Additionally, buyers pay a statewide Motor Vehicle Sales/Use Tax of 0.5% at the time of purchase or registration, a rate that increased in 2026.

“Few taxes feel as redundant as the annual vehicle registration fee. Washingtonians dislike paying for something they already own, and the ritual of renewal can feel more like rent than responsibility,” 5 Star Car Title Loans stated. “Whether called a tag fee, ad valorem, or personal property tax, it’s a recurring reminder that ownership always comes with strings attached.”

