Surveillance video shows panic as shots fired inside hookah lounge

SOUTH SEATTLE — Brand new surveillance video shows the immediate scramble as several people start shooting in South Seattle Sunday morning.

The three people who died now been identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Bishu, 32-year-old Trevis Bellard, and 30-year-old Nadia Kassa. All three died of gunshot wounds. The King County Medical Examiner says Kassa was shot in the head.

Now activists are planning a meeting to address the violence that has been plaguing Seattle this summer. These activists say they are trying to find solutions to all of the violence.

It was just after 4:20 Sunday morning and the people began pouring out into the parking lot. They were escaping a hail of bullets that left three people dead, a 23-year-old fighting for his life, and five others injured.

“And I’m tired of it,” said Victoria Beach. “I’m tired of it.”

The chair of SPD’s African American Community Advisory Council says this is prompting a community meeting with the South Precinct Advisory Council to discuss the violence.

“I’m not holding my breath on solutions,” said Beach. “I feel like it’s a place for people to vent. Because I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what we can do.”

When officers arrived early Sunday morning, they found the two men, 22-year-old Jonathan Bishu and 32-year-old Trevis Bellard, already dead. Thirty-year-old Nadia Kassa was clinging to life but she died later at Harborview Medical Center.

Five young men and another female were also taken to Harborview. They range in age from 21 to 38 years old.

“I just feel like it’s very disheartening, all these shootings that keep taking place, these mindless shootings,” said Takeda Hughes, a Seattle native, now Bowie State University student. “And it’s not good for the community.”

The community meeting is set for Wednesday night at 6:30. It will be held at the Rainier Beach Community Center.

Seattle police say they are still investigating the crime. They have so far made no arrests.

