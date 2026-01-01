Summit at Snoqualmie’s Tubing Park officially opens for the season

The Summit at Snoqualmie’s Tubing Park is officially open for the season.

“We’ve been farming and making snow, and now have enough stacked up to build four tubing lanes just in time for the end of the holidays,” staff shared online.

There will only be four tubing lanes open to start the season. Staff plan to build more lanes and increase inventory as snow depth allows.

Anyone on the tubing hill must have a ticket and sign a liability release.

Each ticket provides access for one session, which is 1 hour and 45 minutes long.

Standard tickets are $46 on weekdays and $54 on weekends and holidays.

Guests under 44 inches tall must ride with an adult. Standard tickets with a lap rider are $66 on weekdays and $74 on weekends and holidays.

For more information about tickets, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group