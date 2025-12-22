Summit at Snoqualmie announces partial reopening date

The wait is finally over. The Summit at Snoqualmie announced that it’ll partially open on Tuesday.

For the last two weeks, atmospheric rivers flooded Washington’s lowlands. However, the system hadn’t brought with it quite enough snow for the mountains. At least not right away.

The resort said Sunday that it got 22 inches of snow since Thursday—and more is on the way.

The Summit at Snoqualmie anticipates that Pacific Crest and the Upper Carpet will be running on Tuesday.

“Our team is working hard to get more lifts into the mix, so stay tuned for lift updates in the coming days,” the team shared on its website.

Summit West’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for now.

The resort also issued a warning for excited skiers and snowboarders about the thin snow cover.

“Always look ahead, moderate your speed, and watch for marked and unmarked hazards, including abrupt depressions and openings in the snowpack. These early-season conditions mean skiing and riding can be more challenging than with a deeper snowpack and more groomed trails,” the team shared online.

Mt. Baker Ski Area is opening to everyone today. It opened to passholders on Sunday. The pass received over 60 inches of snowfall in four days.

White Pass opened on Sunday, and so did Mission Ridge.

Crystal Mountain opened Saturday.

Stevens Pass has not announced an opening date. It is in coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) after the historic flooding severely damaged Highway 2.

