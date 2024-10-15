Summit at Snoqualmie announces new parking solution including hefty fee for some visitors

KING COUNTY, Washington — The Summit at Snoqualmie announced Tuesday that it’s rolling out a new parking solution for all of its parking lots from Alpental to Summit East this winter, including a hefty fee for some visitors.

Starting from Nov. 18 and April 30 between 7 a.m.-2 p.m., a parking permit will be mandatory in all of the recreational area’s parking lots, according to the ski location’s website.

The location said that special codes will be used for all Summit/Alpental guests to get daily or season parking permits depending on the type of ticket, ticket pack or pass purchased. Codes for parking permits will be delivered to Summit guests via email, then guests can enter the code in the facility’s parking management website to get their permit.

Permits are free for passholders, the facility said. Parking is included in the price of season passes and ticket packs and there is no additional cost for those who have a pass or flex pack for this winter.

“All Summit at Snoqualmie season passholders, including Nordic passholders, may park at no additional cost. Instructions to register your vehicles will be shared via email in the first week of November, so you can park and play any day this winter,” according to the ski website. “Ikon passholders may receive a discount code to park for $5 a day. The discount code is valid for the same number of days as their Ikon pass.”

For a breakdown of permit types and costs for all other visitors, click here.

For frequently asked questions, click here.

General parking permits for other visitors and backcountry travelers such as non-skiers and snowboarders will be available for $55 a day.

“More tourists, backcountry travelers and general winter recreation visitors are utilizing our parking lots each year. While we love that more people are getting to enjoy the outdoors, unfortunately, the additional vehicles make it increasingly challenging for our guests to park and get to the slopes,” the facility said. “The purpose of this permit program is to better manage our parking, helping ensure our valued guests can park in our lots and get to their preferred mountain area more easily. This is the first step in taking a more active approach to managing our lots. We’ll learn a lot this winter, utilizing parking data and feedback to fine-tune the program moving forward.”

The ski location provides alpine skiing and snowboarding, Nordic skiing, mountain biking, winter tubing and scenic lift rides. It is slated to reopen for the winter season between mid-November and December.









©2024 Cox Media Group