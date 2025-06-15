Sultan High School student taken into custody after shotgun found in car

SULTAN, Wash. — The Sultan Police Department says they arrested an 18-year-old student who is accused of bringing a shotgun to school.

A school resource officer (SRO) with the police department said they saw a shotgun in a car at the school around 11 a.m. on Friday.

The SRO found out which student the car belonged to, and he was taken into custody.

The student allowed police to take the gun along with the shotgun shells from the car.

He was later arrested and taken to the Snohomish County Jail, where he was booked on having a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The student says that the gun was used for recreational shooting, and he forgot to take the gun out of the car before coming to school.

Police say that there was no active threat to students or staff.

