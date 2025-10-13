Sudden possible tornado damages four Longview businesses, no injuries reported

The National Weather Service says a powerful wet microburst with winds up to 85 mph likely caused the storm damage that hit part of Longview Sunday.

According to city officials, the storm struck around 3:13 p.m. Sunday, damaging four commercial buildings and several nearby properties in the 500 block of 14th Avenue.

Trees, fences, temporary structures, and multiple vehicles were also damaged by debris scattered across several blocks.

No injuries were reported.

City Building and Planning officials completed assessments of the affected structures, and Cowlitz PUD surveyed power lines, poles, and electrical systems in the area. Cleanup work is continuing.

The National Weather Service Damage Assessment Team surveyed the scene and concluded that winds reached an estimated 80 to 85 mph, most likely caused by a wet microburst — a sudden, intense downdraft that produces straight-line winds over a small area.

However, the weather service said it cannot completely rule out the possibility of a tornado and asked the public to share any photos or videos that show clear signs of rotation.

The National Weather Service in Portland is collecting that information.

Security footage from Brusco Tug and Barge that captured the event will also be reviewed by weather service officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

