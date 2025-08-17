Study: Seattle among top 10 least affordable Labor Day travel destinations

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorhwest.com.

With summer winding down and Labor Day just ahead, many families are seizing the opportunity for one last getaway before the new school year begins.

Unfortunately, vacationing in Seattle is one of the least-affordable options for an estimated four-day Labor Day getaway.

A study by Dunhill Travel Deals found that Seattle ranked No. 92 out of 100 U.S. destinations when factoring in best values for airfare, lodging, meals, and rental cars. This is even true during late summer, when travel becomes more affordable just before the school year begins.

“Based on these calculations, a four-night stay in Seattle for a family of four would total $5,323 — making it the 9th least affordable city to visit in the country,” the study stated.

Seattle is, on average, 14% more expensive than the average four-day getaway in the U.S. during this time of year. Lodging in Seattle is 42% higher than the national average, while the cost of food is 14% higher, and the cost of services is 8% higher. The study found that food prices are increasing in nearly every state.

“While overall travel costs have steadied in 2025, the biggest pain point remains restaurant prices, which have climbed 31.4% since January 2020,” the study wrote. “That’s nearly triple what prices would have risen under the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% inflation per year, or about 11.3% total over the same time span.”

The one travel expense cheaper in Seattle than the national average? Air travel, which is 1.4% more affordable compared to the U.S. average.

Locations of most affordable getaways

“Overall, some of the best values can be found in the Midwest and South, where travel costs tend to be lower across the board and cities offer a family-friendly mix of activities and attractions,” the study wrote.

Toledo, Ohio; Peoria, Illinois; Akron, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jacksonville, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia, ranked as the most affordable travel locations, all totaling under $4,300 for a hypothetical four-night stay.

“By contrast, many of the most expensive places to visit are large coastal cities where high demand drives up the cost of lodging and flights, in particular,” the study continued. “New York City ($5,983), San Francisco ($5,920), and Boston ($5,818) each push the total cost of a four-night family trip close to $6,000.”

Honolulu, Hawaii ranked as the most expensive destination overall, with a typical family spending approximately $7,353 for a four-day stay.

©2025 Cox Media Group