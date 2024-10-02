Study finds women more likely to buy wine with feminine labels, WSU researchers say

Winemakers looking to appeal to a broader consumer base may want to focus on their label designs as much as the wine itself, according to new research from Washington State University.

A study led by WSU researchers found that women are likelier to purchase wine with feminine imagery on the label, especially if they identify strongly with other women.

The study, published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management, revealed that women who saw labels with feminine cues, such as flowers or female portraits, not only had a greater intent to buy the wine but also expected to enjoy the wine more.

These cues had a substantial impact on purchase decisions, regardless of the participant’s wine knowledge.

“When you look at the market segments, women are actually purchasing a lot of wine. They are a large group,” said Ruiying Cai, lead author and assistant professor at WSU’s Carson College of Business.

Women make up 59% of U.S. wine consumers, yet the field of winemaking remains male-dominated, with 82% of winemakers being men.

The study conducted three experiments, including a taste test.

In one experiment, women rated wines with feminine-labeled bottles higher in fruit flavors like red currant and blueberry than those with masculine labels, even though the wine was the same.

Co-author Christina Chi emphasized the importance of involving women in the design process, noting that many wine labels feature masculine imagery like bulls and roosters.

She suggested that winemakers test labels for gender cues to better target women, a key consumer demographic.

©2024 Cox Media Group