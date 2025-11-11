Study finds Washington dining costs soar under government mandates

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A new analysis reveals that mandates and high operating costs, not just market forces, have made Washington the most expensive place in the contiguous U.S. for dining out.

A study by the Washington Hospitality Association, a restaurant lobby group, found that state menu prices are nearly 14% higher than the national average, placing the burden directly on consumers.

Seattle stands out as particularly unaffordable, ranking second only to San Francisco and beating out famously expensive cities like New York, with menu prices soaring 17% above the average of 20 major U.S. cities.

The true cost of regulation

The study intentionally focused on major national chains like Burger King and Denny’s to isolate price differences driven by geography and local policy.

The results clearly illustrate the disproportionate impact of operating in Washington.

A Denny’s “Original Grand Slam” costs over 25% more in Seattle ($16.29) than in Austin, Texas ($11.79).

A New York strip steak at Capital Grille costs 16% more in Seattle ($42) than in Charlotte, N.C. ($35).

Washington Hospitality Association President Anthony Anton admitted surprise at the findings.

“When you really look at it, you realize we’re the highest. I didn’t see that coming,” Anton told The Seattle Times.

Policy mandates drive up prices

Restaurant owners emphasize that unique costs primarily driven by state and local regulations are to blame. Unlike most states, Washington prohibits “tip credits,” forcing employers to pay the full minimum wage plus the employee’s tips, effectively creating one of the highest true labor costs in the nation.

Chad Mackay, CEO of Fire and Vine Hospitality, highlighted the crushing overhead, noting that costs like utilities and rent are drastically cheaper elsewhere. While preparing to open a new location in Boise, Mackay found utilities would cost less than a quarter and rent would be 40% lower than in Seattle.

This high regulatory burden risks driving diners away, a consequence felt by business operators.

“We just see less people dining out,” Mackay told The Seattle Times, adding that “to the end consumer, it costs more to eat out.”

The necessary price increases, fueled by government mandates, ultimately strain family budgets and threaten the viability of both local and chain restaurants.

