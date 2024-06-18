STUDY: Black men should screen for prostate cancer starting at 40

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) says that black men should begin thinking about prostate cancer at the age of 40.

Currently, it is recommended that screening begin at the age of 55.

Yaw Nyame, M.D. at the University of Washington Medicine is a urologist who was on the Prostate Cancer Foundation panel that made the recommendations.

The study reviewed 264 black men and the evidence suggested that prostate cancer development is three to nine years earlier than non-Black men.

The findings led the panel to recommend lowering the screening age and recommended annual screenings specifically for Black men.

The panel said that lowering the age and following up annually could reduce prostate cancer mortality.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation supported the recommendations.









