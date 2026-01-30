Students inspire WA state cactus bill as lawmakers again push Evergreen State nickname

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Budget talks, proposals to lower the legal blood‑alcohol limit, and rules on police face coverings are drawing much of the attention this legislative session. But lawmakers are also considering a few lower‑profile measures.

State senators have voted to designate the Columbia Plateau cactus as Washington’s official state cactus.

Ellensburg elementary students inspire cactus bill

Washington State Senator Judy Warnick said the idea came from Ellensburg elementary students who researched the hardy desert plant.

“They testified, and they actually brought interest to other people all over the state,” Warnick said.

“We can’t forget the teachers who helped nurture these students’ curiosity and actions,” she added. “It takes a lot of patience to guide a class through the twists and turns of making a law. They’re teaching these kids that their voices matter, and that’s a lesson that’ll last a lifetime.”

The vote on Senate Bill 5325 was 47-2.

Washington’s Evergreen State nickname now official

The Senate also approved a bill to formally recognize Washington’s long‑used nickname, the Evergreen State. Washington State Senator Jeff Wilson said the Senate has tried for more than 130 years to make the nickname official.

“It’s an amazing nickname,” Wilson said.

“I know we have bigger issues to consider – we always do,” he added. “But how many of us remember having to memorize the nicknames of all 50 states? It’s about time we do right by grade schoolers everywhere.” Senate Bill 5000 passed unanimously.

Both measures now move to the House for consideration.

Manda Factor is the host of "Seattle's Morning News" on KIRO Newsradio.

