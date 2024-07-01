Street bike crashes during police chase in Olympia, second in 24 hours

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies from Thurston County Sheriff’s Office pursued a motorcyclist who led them in a chase that ended in a crash in Olympia.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputy tried to stop a street bike driving erratically near 93rd Avenue Southwest in Olympia.

The suspect failed to stop, sped off and the deputy began to pursue.

The chase went north on Interstate 5 to Highway 101 before moving through some neighborhoods in the area.

Near the 1500 block of Delphie Road, the suspect fishtailed, crashed into a mailbox and was ejected.

The suspect landed around 25 feet away from his bike, Sheriff Sanders said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the street bike was impounded.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the suspect had warrants for driving with a suspended license and for DUI.

Deputies believe this is not the first encounter they have had with this person and are looking at a case from October 2023 where a rider evaded TSCO on the same bike.

TCSO will be recommending new charges on the suspect in connection with this chase.

The Sheriff wrote that this was the second crash of a street bike eluding TCSO in 24 hours.

