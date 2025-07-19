Storm players surprise Seattle Children’s with toy drop-off

Seattle Storm players Alysha Clark and Ezi Magbegor stopped by Seattle Children’s Hospital to pass out toys to patients in the hospital.

Seattle Children’s says the patients were in the hospital’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and the Emergency Department.

During their 11th annual toy drive on May 30, the team received 1,000 toys and over $11,000 in donations, exceeding their donations from the previous year.

The players were joined by Seattle Children’s new facility dog, Nash, who helped deliver toys to patients.

