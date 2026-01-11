Copper wiring theft at Moses Lake substation leads to arrest

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing copper wiring from a substation in Moses Lake.

Deputies say that the suspect was seen outside the Grant Public Utilities (PUD) substation on Wenatch Drive on Jan 3.

This particular substation had a previous burglary complaint.

The complaint came after PUD employees noticed a hole cut in a chain-linked fence.

The suspect was also seen parked in the early morning hours with copper and cable sheathing inside his car.

He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Grant County Jail under burglary charges.

