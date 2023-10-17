Stolen Kia used to smash into Marysville smoke shop in ‘brazen burglary’

A stolen Kia was used to smash through the front of yet another smoke shop early Tuesday morning, this time in Marysville in what police are calling a “brazen burglary.”

According to Marysville police, three suspects were involved in the incident, reportedly driving a pair of stolen Kias. One of the cars was used to smash through a smoke shop on the opposite side of I-5 from the Tulalip Casino around 2:30 a.m.

The suspects stole an assortment of vape products and drove off in the cars. One of the cars -- a 2023 Kia Sorento -- was found by Washington State Patrol hours later in Everett on the side of I-5. Police are still looking for the second car, a Kia Sedona originally stolen out of Renton.

Smash and grab burglaries at smoke shops have become a frequent occurrence across the Puget Sound region over the last year, spanning Marysville to South King County.

