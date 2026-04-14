Mariners fan seriously injured in hit-and-run while heading home from game

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for surveillance footage from Canyon Road East after a Mariners fan was seriously injured in a hit-and-run along the road after last Friday’s game.

32-year-old James Weinstein won tickets to the game through work, and was on his way home with friends when he was hit, his brother told KIRO 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, James had gotten out of a car to pick up sunglasses that he had accidentally dropped out of the window.

A newer, dark-colored pickup truck that was heading southbound on Canyon Road East hit James in the road, the sheriff’s office reported. The vehicle allegedly paused but did not stop, continuing south down the road.

Seconds later, a second vehicle hit James while he was lying in the road.

The driver of the second vehicle stopped, staying on scene to call for help alongside James’s friends, and was cooperative with deputies.

“The accident left James in critical condition with a broken clavicle, broken arm, cracked ribs, a broken femur, and a severed artery in his leg. He nearly lost his life,” wrote James’s sister. “Thanks to the quick actions of first responders, the surgeons and medical team at St. Joseph Medical Center, his life was saved. We are still hoping for another miracle and that his leg will be preserved as well.”

KIRO 7 spoke with James’ family on Tuesday morning. They say he’s still fighting for his leg in the ICU and has a long recovery ahead.

“James is a beloved son, brother, uncle, partner, and friend,” his family says. “He is known for his big heart and generous spirit.”

If you’d like to donate to help James and his family, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-james-heal-after-a-devastating-accident

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, vehicle parts that were collected at the scene indicate that the reported dark-colored pickup truck was a Chevy Silverado that could range from a 1994 to 2002 model. The damage to the pickup truck and debris came mostly from the center grill of the truck, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information about a Chevy Silverado with front grill damage, who the driver may have been, or anyone who may have surveillance video of the suspect truck traveling southbound on Canyon Road East between 72nd Street East and 116th Street East at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 10, is encouraged to submit video evidence here: piercecso.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/pedestrianhitandrun

Mariners fan seriously injured in hit-and-run while heading home from game Courtesy: Pierce County Sheriff's Office

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