Bothell crash knocks power lines onto roadway

BOTHELL, Wash. — A crash in Bothell knocked power lines onto the roadway on Friday.

According to the police department, it will take utility crews between 8 and 10 hours to make the necessary repairs.

The two-car crash happened on Bothell Way Northeast.

Both directions of the roadway are closed while the work is completed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

"We will provide updates as additional information becomes available and conditions change," the police department shared.

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