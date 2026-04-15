Man chased into encampment, stabbed in North Beacon Hill, SPD says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 35-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed twice on Tuesday night.

At around 5:50 p.m., officers responded near the Mount Baker Light Rail station on Rainier Avenue South and found a man with two stab wounds to his leg, SPD said.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told police that two men chased the victim into a homeless encampment, stabbed the man, and left the area.

SPD says officers searched around the scene but did not find any suspects.

If you have any information, police ask you to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-500.

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