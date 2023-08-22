Car repeatedly rams Lake City pot store in smash-and-grab burglary

SEATTLE — A marijuana store in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood is the latest victim of a smash-and-grab burglary.

It happened at Herb(n) Elements in the 11000 block of Lake City Way Northeast at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver Kia Forte repeatedly ramming the front doors as one person waited near a second car.

At least two people then entered the shop and then left with bags of merchandise.

The wrecked Kia was abandoned and has since been towed away.

Though there are several bollards — or reinforced posts — in front of the shop, the Kia was small enough to get in between them. A mess of shattered glass and twisted metal was left behind.

No suspect information has been released.





