Stevens Pass to open early for the season

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — Exciting news for skiers and snowboarders looking to shred Stevens Pass— it’s opening early this year. Staff made the announcement Monday, saying Friday, Nov. 29 will be the first day of the season. The tentative opening date was set for Dec. 6, but recent snowfall changed plans.

“We’re so excited to kick off the 2024/25 ski and ride season a full week earlier than planned,” said Ellen Galbraith, VP & GM of Stevens Pass in a news release. “With the recent snowfall we received and a promising forecast for this winter, we are looking forward to another fantastic season. The team here has been working incredibly hard, and we are all ready to welcome our community back for another amazing season at Stevens Pass.”

Mt. Baker, White Pass, Crystal Mountain, and Mission Ridge all opened last week. However, they will be closed for Thanksgiving week and reopen in time for the weekend on Nov. 29.

Staff at Crystal says its teams will be out assessing the conditions throughout the week to determine if they’re ready to move into full 7-day operations.

The Summit at Snoqualmie has not yet announced an opening date.

