Stevens Pass celebrates Opening Day 2.0 with the reopening of US 2

Highway 2 is reopening for west-side access to Stevens Pass on Thursday at 6 a.m., and winter sport enthusiasts have another reason to celebrate.

“Just three days after opening day, we’re excited to roll into what we’re calling Opening Day 2.0 and welcome more of our community back to the mountain,” Miranda Faulkner with Vail Resorts told KIRO 7 News.

Stevens Pass is open for skiing and riding, with lifts operating daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night skiing is not currently available.

With west-side access restored, guests can once again travel from both sides of the highway.

East-side access remains the same, with pilot car operations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The resort says to plan accordingly, expect delays, and allow extra travel time.

Parking for Stevens Pass is available only in the following areas:

Numbered Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4



Summit Lots A, B, E (south side)



Summit Lots G, C & D (north side)

Parking reservations will resume starting Saturday, Jan. 3 for Lots G, A, B & E.

Guests arriving from the West are encouraged to make a right-hand turn into Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 or A, B & E

Guests arriving from the East are encouraged to make a right-hand turn into Lots G, C & D

Yodelin and the Nordic Center remain closed due to ongoing construction. Shuttle buses are not running at this time.

Over 50 miles of Highway 2 were shut down for various stretches after historic flooding washed out portions of the road.

On Wednesday, Governor Bob Ferguson announced that the highway between Skykomish and Stevens Pass would be reopening earlier than anticipated. It was originally scheduled to reopen in phases starting on Sunday.

