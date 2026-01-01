Gov. Ferguson announces earlier reopening on US 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass

WASHINGTON — Gov. Bob Ferguson announced that US 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass will be reopening earlier than anticipated.

Over 50 miles of the roadway was shut down for various stretches in the past few weeks after historic flooding washed out portions of the highway.

Initially, this same stretch of highway was scheduled to reopen in phases starting Sunday, Jan. 4. Instead, it will reopen on Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.

Crews are still working to clear debris and make repairs from the flood damage.

For a five mile stretch, there will be alternating one-way traffic between Stevens Pass and Skykomish (milepoint 66.2 to 71.1) every day between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A pilot car will remain in place 5 miles east of the summit. A reminder to drivers to not pass the pilot cars.

There is also a detour posted from Coles Corner to Leavenworth on Highway 97, but drivers can expect 30+ minutes of travel time.

