Stevens Pass announces new avalanche rescue puppy

WASHINGTON — Stevens Pass Avalanche Rescue Dogs has announced a new addition to the team to help those stuck in snowy conditions.

Honey is the latest addition to the team, joining the ranks with Zoey, Ida, Olive, Sky and fellow-pup Jazz.

Stevens Pass describes honey as “sweet, curious, and already showing a nose for adventure.”

The idea of avalanche dogs at Stevens Pass dates back to 1991. By 1993, the resort had their own pack trained for rescue.

Avalanche dogs, or avy dogs, come to work every day with their handlers and are ready to respond to an emergency inside or outside the ski area boundary.

In the event of an avalanche, rescuers prioritize getting a dog team to the site as quickly and safely as possible, along with other essential rescue equipment and personnel.

Stevens Pass Avalanche Rescue Dogs is a member of the Back Country Avalanche Rescue K-9 (BARK) group, a statewide, non-profit, volunteer based mountain rescue organization of professional ski patrollers and avalanche rescue dogs.

BARK teams from Stevens, Crystal, and Alpental train with local county SAR Sheriffs Deputies to respond via helicopter to remote avalanche accidents.

These BARK teams are ready to respond 24/7 throughout the winter.

“We’re excited to watch her grow, learn, and (eventually) put that sniffer to work alongside the rest of the crew. Welcome to the team, Honey!”

Stevens Pass Ski Patrol has trained over 20 avalanche dogs since ’93, and today has a pack of seven dogs in various stages of their careers, according to Stevens Pass’ website.

