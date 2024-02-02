State rolls out changes after outrage over SPD, liquor board visits to LGBTQ+ venues

SEATTLE — The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board will be making several changes to its policies after a handful of LGBTQ+ bars were recently wrapped up in enforcement inspections across the Seattle area.

Eighteen bars across Seattle were visited by LCB agents and police on Friday and Saturday nights last weekend. Four of those are well-known gay venues, and two received write-ups for “lewd conduct” violations.

That led to outrage from many within the LGBTQ+ community, including Lumberyard owner Nathan Adams, whose bar also got a visit from police paired with the LCB.

“That’s not right,” he told KIRO 7 earlier this week. “... Is there any reason to show up with two agents, police officers? I think the Fire Department was there as well. Really? You’re basically saying the building’s on fire and under attack.”

And although the LCB has insisted that these gay bars were not targeted, it announced changes to seven policies this week. That includes the immediate suspension of enforcing their lewd conduct rule, as well as pausing its partnership with the City of Seattle’s Joint Enforcement Team (JET). The JET team is comprised of Seattle police officers, and in the past has often joined LCB agents on enforcement inspections.

“At Wednesday’s Board meeting and in many private conversations, we heard strong objections to our actions,” said LCB Director Will Lukela. “The community also stressed the value of these clubs as a safe place for people who often face discrimination, threats, and violence. Message received.”

The LCB also decided that no citations or violations for lewd conduct from last weekend’s inspections will be issued, while vowing to “remain engaged” with LGBTQ+ community leaders as it works through “ongoing efforts at training and education.”

“I will work to ensure that we’re accountable,” LCB board member and LGBTQ+ community member Jim Vollendroff said. “I’m going to poke at things until I feel satisfied that we’ve come up with a long-term solution and make sure this doesn’t happen again.”





