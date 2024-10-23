State plans to open new law enforcement training facility in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A new law enforcement training facility is opening in Washington to solve an ongoing staffing crisis in police departments throughout the state.

The new facility hopes to increase the speed and amount of officers going through training, subsequently supporting the next generation of officers and deputies.

It’s part of a plan that Governor Jay Inslee announced two years ago with the Criminal Justice Training Commission.

The Arlington facility will be one of five law enforcement academies in the state.

The new one will be located on 68th Drive Northeast, and it’s expected to fully open in early 2025.









