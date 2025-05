BOTHELL, Wash. — A Bothell mom got quite the surprise when her water broke in the middle of the night on Tuesday.

She called 911 and firefighters showed up in just minutes. Even though home birth wasn’t in her plan, the baby was ready to come.

She credits the first responders for helping her with the birth.

And yes, she has an open invite to visit the fire station anytime!

©2025 Cox Media Group