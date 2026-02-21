State Patrol trooper struck and injured during traffic stop in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a trooper suffered minor injuries after their patrol car was hit by a DUI driver in Tacoma early Saturday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., troopers were on scene of a crash on southbound I-5 near South 72nd Street when a sedan drove through and hit a patrol car.

WSP says the trooper was outside of the car at the time, while the driver was using the right shoulder as a lane of travel when it hit the patrol car and continued driving away.

The trooper got back in the patrol car, chased down the driver, and arrested them, WSP Trooper Kameron Watts wrote in a post on X.

The driver was arrested for DUI and hit and run, according to WSP.

