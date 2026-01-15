State patrol searches for witnesses to road rage shooting on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol is looking for a driver who shot someone on I-5 in Seattle.

They’re also looking to speak with anyone who witnessed it.

KIRO 7 News first reported the shooting on Wednesday.

The person who was hit got off the freeway at Denny and Fairview and called 911.

The fire department transported him to Harborview to be treated for his injuries.

The man told law enforcement that the shooting started as a road rage incident in the northbound lanes in the Tukwila area.

The shooting happened near the West Seattle Freeway.

The man says the shooter was the passenger of a dark blue Oldsmobile minivan.

If you saw the shooting, you’re asked to email Detective Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

State patrol has confirmed that an additional shooting that happened within minutes of this one is not connected to this case.

