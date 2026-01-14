2 people shot in Seattle within minutes, 1 shot driving on I-5

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two shootings were reported simultaneously in Seattle Wednesday. One person was reportedly shot while driving on I-5, while another was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., a person was dropped off at the Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound. At the same time, near Denny and Fairview, another person reported being shot from a vehicle while they were driving on I-5.

Officers noted the person dropped off at the hospital has been uncooperative with Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers.

“At this time, we don’t have any information indicating that these two shootings are related, but we do have to investigate and determine what happened,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz told KIRO Newsradio.

Muñoz also revealed that SPD is working alongside the Washington State Patrol at the scene.

No suspects have been identified, and the extent of injuries remains unclear as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

