State patrol investigates SR-504 crash involving 2 patrol cars

COWLITZ COUNTY — Two Washington State Patrol (WSP) patrol cars blocked traffic after a crash on State Route 504 in Cowlitz County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened near Reynolds Road on Friday.

WSP says that the driver suspected of DUI caused the crash, which also included a car from the Washington State Department of Transportation and a car from the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office.

A coroner’s office employee had to be taken to the hospital to treat his injuries from the crash.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.

©2026 Cox Media Group