State and local leaders on high alert for more protests over the weekend

SEATTLE — Protests got chaotic in downtown Seattle Wednesday night during an anti-ICE protest that started at Cal Anderson Park as hundreds marched from the park to the footsteps of the Federal Building off of 2nd Avenue and Madison to voice their frustrations about how ICE has operated during the Trump administration and what is going on in Los Angeles. Seattle Police arrested 8 people as they tried to disperse the crowd after fireworks were thrown and dumpsters were lit on fire.

“These are challenging situations, right? Folks have the right to protest, but when things turn violent or folks are violating the law, there’s going to be consequences,” Governor Bob Ferguson said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell shared this statement about the arrests:

“We have heard rumors and media reports regarding ICE raids in Seattle today or this week, and are in close contact with the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s office, and King County to ensure a coordinated response. At this time, the City has not received actual notice of ICE activity from the Trump administration or DHS.

The Trump administration’s actions in Los Angeles are an extreme and egregious overreach of federal authority meant to escalate tensions and distract from his failures to live up to the promises he hasn’t delivered on. We disagree with Trump’s ICE policy of mass deportations that has already been on full display in American communities with arrests, detentions, and deportations often occurring in violation of due process.

Seattle strongly supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, and we encourage residents to stand up for their values peacefully. There is no room for violence. Violence and property damage are exactly what Trump wants to spin his false narrative of our city. My administration is working closely with SPD to ensure adequate preparations and staffing for any demonstrations.” – Mayor Bruce Harrell

And with more protests planned in Seattle and other cities in Washington, both sides of the aisle are worried things could get intense.

“I am concerned that one will be a little more violent. A little more dangerous and someone may get hurt there,” GOP Chairman Jim Walsh said.

Governor Bob Ferguson says he has had conversations with the National Guard in Washington State if it does call for their assistance. Ferguson did say during a press conference in Seattle on Thursday given what President Trump did in California, he is concerned the same could happen to the Evergreen State.

“Oh, I absolutely have deep concerns that the decision that Donald Trump made in California could be replicated here,” Governor Ferguson said. “By the way, his actions only served to escalate the situation in California. And we believe it’s illegal,” he continued.

GOP Chairman Walsh disagrees and claims that under federal law, the president can deploy the National Guard with or without the cooperation of the local governor.

“Now you may not like it. You may not like this president, but to say that what he is doing in California and what he might do up here if there are violent riots, to call that illegal is just wrong,” Walsh said.

Although Republicans and Democrats disagree on the approach of these protests, they hope that whatever happens this weekend that things remain peaceful.

“And peacefully non-comply with government law or actions that they find morally objectionable. So we have to protect that right,” Walsh said.

“Anything that is not peaceful and violates the law and is violent only does one thing: it plays into Donald Trump’s hands,” Governor Ferguson said.

Governor Ferguson and Mayor Harrell’s Office have alluded to a potential press conference on the game plan heading into the weekend protests. Stay with KIRO7 as we continue to monitor the situation.

