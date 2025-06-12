8 arrested in Seattle protest; dumpster set on fire and firework thrown at officers

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested eight people following a demonstration that turned dangerous on Wednesday night.

Police said most of the protest, which began at 7 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill, was peaceful.

Participants were marching to protest the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) nationwide raids.

Organizers led participants on a march through Capitol Hill and First Hill, to the Federal Building or Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle.

The night unfolded in this way:

At 7 p.m., protesters marched peacefully from Cal Anderson to downtown Seattle’s federal building.

A KIRO 7 reporter on the scene reported that around 8:56 p.m., the protesters, with signs demanding ICE leave Seattle and stop deportations, have been peaceful.

By 9:25 p.m., KIRO 7’s Jake Chapman noted Seattle police were staged on bikes. Protesters had begun blocking the streets with garbage, chairs and a dumpster.

By 10 p.m., officers intervened when some individuals set fire to a dumpster at 3rd Avenue and Marion Street, Seattle police said.

Police said individuals from a group gathered began throwing rocks, bottles and concrete chunks at officers.

One person threw a large firework at officers, but no one was injured.

Seattle police attacked with fireworks at protest downtown. pic.twitter.com/cvWmrfcLjz — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) June 12, 2025

“Police issued dispersal orders and moved the crowd out of the area,” they wrote in a press release.

In all, eight people were arrested for assault and obstruction.

“While the rally itself is permitted, SPD emphasized that they are monitoring for any unlawful activity that may arise during or after the event,” the agency wrote.

