Flag burning outside a barricaded Seattle federal building

SEATTLE — Dozens of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters face off with Federal police at the Henry M Jackson Federal Building on first street.

The protest that started early Tuesday afternoon and has now continued into the night with no indication of protesters backing down.

The group members alleged this confrontation began after immigration attorneys and the public weren’t allowed in the building Tuesday morning.

The anti-ICE group was seen throwing dozens of e-bikes and scooters in front of the Jackson Federal Building piling them up at doors and the exit to the building parking garage.

The build-up of bikes and scooters that were zip tied together to create a barricade outside the building to slow down an ICE bus from leaving.

This protest comes as Seattle’s Police Chief said in a city police committee meeting Tuesday night, he vows to protect Seattle residents’ First Amendment rights.

He also spoke on how SPD will handle protests in response to immigration enforcement by the federal government.

In the meeting on Tuesday, Barnes spoke about reducing crime and increasing community engagement with SPD.

After, Barnes was asked how SPD would handle protests under his leadership in response the protest in Los Angeles and here in Seattle.

Barnes said he would do everything he could to protect Seattle residents and their First Amendment rights.

“What that means is at some point, I will probably go to jail and be in prison because we have an administration that has threatened to jail politicians,” Barnes said.

Mayor Bruce Harrell appointed Chief Barnes on Dec. 20 of last year.

The safety committee meeting appearance was part of Barnes’ confirmation as police chief.

KIRO7 has reached out to ICE about this protest, and they’ve released a statement saying that they respect the constitutional rights of all people to peacefully protest and that the agency remains committed to performing it’s immigration enforcement mission.

©2025 Cox Media Group