State Fire Marshal’s Office warns of dangers posed by Lithium-ion batteries

Wash. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public about the dangers of Lithium-ion batteries.

“Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices including smartphones, laptops, e-scooters, bikes, cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars,” said a spokesperson. “If damaged or used incorrectly, these batteries can catch on fire or explode.”

According to a report published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 208 fire incidents from 2021 to November 2022.

Those incidents resulted in 19 fatalities and were caused by lithium-ion battery fires or overheating.

“An increasing number of events have occurred across the United States and continue to grow as the number of battery-operated devices hit the consumer market in the quest for clean energy,” said a spokesperson.”

Follow these safety tips to safely handle lithium-ion batteries:

Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

Only use charging cords that come with the device.

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a sofa.

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

Put batteries in the device the right way.

Keep batteries at room temperature when possible





©2024 Cox Media Group