State budget prompts hiring freezes

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Facing a deficit of several billion dollars, KIRO 7 has confirmed that departments in Washington’s state government are beginning to implement hiring freezes.

The Office of Financial Management estimates a $10-12 billion shortfall over the next four years. While not a statewide freeze like what was implemented in 2020, OFM sent out a letter asking departments to “Please consider measures that will result in immediate savings such as hiring and other freezes.”

The Department of Social and Humane Services announced freezes on Tuesday that will impact executive management, general services positions, some travel, new equipment, and new contracts.

“Our hope is to avoid cutting vital services to Washington residents,” a DSHS spokesperson said.

The union representing state workers says they are aware of several departments freezing hiring but say represented workers have not been impacted.

“Savings like these will help with our current budget, which runs through June 2025, and the next biennial budget (July 2025 - June 2027),” an OFM spokesperson said.

OFM says revenue forecasts have been trending down—while increases in caseload forecasts, how many people are using state services like kindergarten and child care, have increased, just like costs after several years of high inflation.

Different organizations around the state are also clamoring for more state funding.

The Office of the State Superintendent and schools have called for more state funding to return school funding to levels required by the McCleary ruling. Washington State Patrol is trying to fill a “long-running personnel shortage.”

“While WSP is looking at ways to reduce costs to be aligned with the current state budget realities, we are not instituting a hiring freeze,” Chris Loftis with WSP said.

Departments will submit their saving plans by November 15, the next state revenue forecast will be released on November 20, and the Governor will release the proposed budget on December 20, ahead of state lawmakers returning to Olympia in January.

©2024 Cox Media Group