Start your new year with ‘First Day Hikes’ at more than 40 state parks

WASHINGTON STATE — If you love the outdoors — and who doesn’t in the Pacific Northwest — you can start your new year with an excursion at a Washington state park.

Their annual First Day Hikes event on Jan. 1, 2024, includes both staff-led and self-guided recreation opportunities at more than 40 parks across the state. And there’s a bonus: visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands.

The fun includes hikes, snowshoe excursions, dog walks, bike and trail rides, paddle adventures, and more on New Year’s Day.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get in shape, don’t worry. The events will range from paved, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs, according to Washington State Parks.

Several parks will offer more than one hike with different interests and abilities.

Some hikes will include educational talks with rangers where participants can learn about the history and natural features of the parks.

Most First Day Hikes require participants to register in advance, and group sizes may be limited. Some hikes will have snowshoes that visitors can reserve.

For information about activities and registration, visit this link.

